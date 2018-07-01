New task force takes aim at opioid problem in Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

New task force takes aim at opioid problem in Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - State and federal agencies have formed a new task force that's focused on crimes related to the opioid epidemic in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City television station KWTV reports the newly-formed Western Oklahoma Opioid Enforcement Team will focus its efforts not just on drug dealers but also on over-prescribing doctors and pharmacists.

Officials said they would soon be launching a real-time tracker of overdoses in the state, so that they can more quickly investigate and prosecute those responsible.

The announcement of the new task force comes as a grand jury last week handed down indictments against two doctors based in Sayre for allegedly over-prescribing opioids, at times while they were not even seeing patients.

