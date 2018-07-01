Wish-Bone Recalls House Italian Salad Dressing

Thousands of bottles of Wish Bone House Italian salad dressing are being recalled.

The recall consists of 7,768 cases of Wish Bone House Italian Dressing being sold in 15-ounce bottles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the company is voluntarily recalling the products, after learning from a customer that the bottles were mislabeled.

The dressing contains the common allergens milk and soy, but this was not noted on the label.

No illnesses have been reported.

According to the FDA, the recalled bottles of salad dressing were produced on March 19, 2018, they were distributed nationwide, and have a “Best If Used By” date of January 13, 2019.

You can find a copy of the FDA recall announcement here.