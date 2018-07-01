Wish-Bone Recalls House Italian Salad Dressing - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Wish-Bone Recalls House Italian Salad Dressing

Posted: Updated:
By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
Connect

Thousands of bottles of Wish Bone House Italian salad dressing are being recalled.

The recall consists of 7,768 cases of Wish Bone House Italian Dressing being sold in 15-ounce bottles.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the company is voluntarily recalling the products, after learning from a customer that the bottles were mislabeled.

The dressing contains the common allergens milk and soy, but this was not noted on the label.

No illnesses have been reported.

According to the FDA, the recalled bottles of salad dressing were produced on March 19, 2018, they were distributed nationwide, and have a “Best If Used By” date of January 13, 2019.

You can find a copy of the FDA recall announcement here.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.