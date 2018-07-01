Police: Man stabs 9 people at toddler's birthday party

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Special California prisons intended to protect gang informants, disgraced cops and child molesters have become so violent, gang-riddled and crowded that officials are dismantling what's become the nation's largest protective custody program.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, inmates pass a Correctional Officer as they leave an exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif. CMF is one of the California prisons where general population inm...

Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

A judge has ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

APNewsBreak: Border Patrol arrests drop sharply in June to lowest since February, ending 4 months of increases.

The outrage spurred by sights, sounds and stories of children separated the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy has underscored the role immigration will play in the midterms in Arizona elections.

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, R, speaks at a campaign rally in Tempe, Ariz. The outrage sparked by the sights, sounds and stories of children separated from parents at the U.S.-Mexico bor...

By REBECCA BOONE

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A man who had been asked to leave an Idaho apartment complex because of bad behavior returned the next day and stabbed nine people, including six children, at a toddler's birthday party, police said.

Timmy Kinner showed up late Saturday at the complex, which houses many resettled refugee families. Kinner, who is not a refugee, targeted the party that was held a few doors down from the apartment where he had stayed for a short time, police said.

"This incident is not a representation of our community but a single evil individual who attacked people without provocation that we are aware of at this time," Boise Police Chief William Bones said Sunday.

The victims included the 3-year-old birthday girl and five other children ages 4 to 12. Three adults who came to their defense were also hurt. Some were gravely wounded, Bones said.

A resident of the complex had allowed Kinner to stay there but asked him to leave Friday, Bones said. The police chief did not elaborate on his behavior.

Esrom Habte, 12, and Fathi Mahamoud, 11, were playing in the grass behind their apartment when the attack began.

"He was chasing people and stabbing people," Esrom told reporters as his mother looked on.

He said the children saw Kinner "saying bad words and stabbing a grown-up really hard and a lot of times."

The two ran into an apartment and hid in a closet with other children until police told them it was safe to come out, he said.

Kinner, 30, was arrested near the scene and charged with aggravated battery and of injury to a child.

The attack resulted in the most victims in a single incident in Boise Police Department history, the police chief said.

The apartment complex is just off of one of Boise's busier streets, separated from the traffic by one of the many irrigation canals that run through the city. On Sunday, colorful bouquets had been placed just outside crime-scene tape.

Residents of the apartments and the rest of the community were "reeling" from the violence, Bones said.

Mayor Dave Bieter condemned the stabbings on Twitter.

"Last night's horrific attack does not represent Boise," Bieter wrote. "Please join me in praying for the injured and their families. We must come together to condemn this vile act."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.