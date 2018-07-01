Tuition rising at 21 of Oklahoma's 25 higher ed institutions - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Tuition rising at 21 of Oklahoma's 25 higher ed institutions

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Tuition will increase at 21 of Oklahoma's 25 higher education institutions.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education on Thursday approved tuition and fees for each of the state's colleges and universities.

Only the University of Oklahoma, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Eastern Oklahoma State College and Murray State College did not seek a tuition increase.

The Oklahoman reports that several college presidents cited the need to raise faculty and staff pay as a reason for the increase.

The increases range from $130.80 at Carl Albert State College to $480 at both Oklahoma Panhandle State University and the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Tuition at Oklahoma State University will rise by $280.50.

