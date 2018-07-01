Rain And Thunderstorms As Cold Front Moves Through Oklahoma

Widespread rain and storms will move along ahead of a cold front in northern, central, and southern Oklahoma.

Heaviest thunderstorms in the state are all around OKC this morning. These storms are not severe, but may produce some pea to dime size hail, 40 mph wind gusts, and will have frequent lightning and heavy rain. Movement moves east-northeast at around 20 mph.

Temperatures in the metro will rise to the mid-upper 80’s to low 90’s. Later this afternoon, the highest rain and storm chances will shift into southern Oklahoma. A few strong to severe storms will be possible.

July 4th holiday looks mostly sunny and dry with a high’s in the low 90’s.