At another small paper, community ties are personal

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

A priest in Annapolis who is a former journalist has highlighted the importance of the work of the five journalists who were killed in a shooting at The Capital newspaper in Annapolis.

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

(AP Photo/Brian Witte). Mary Adams, owner of The Annapolis Bookstore, stands by a sign outside her store on Saturday, June 30, 2018 in downtown Annapolis, Md. Adams, who knew two of the journalists who were killed in the attack on The Capital newspaper...

The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

The Iowa Supreme Court has blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top...

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Secretary Edith Nevis walks through the newsroom under a banner highlighting Newspaper of the Year awards, at the Houma Courier newspaper in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Circulation director Dan Shuman works in his office with his son Joshua, 3, at his side, at the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Reporters Scott McLendon, foreground, and Natalie Schwartz work at their desks at the Houma Courier newsroom in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

HOUMA, La. (AP) - The news of the bloody attack came from a newspaper more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away, but not unlike their own, with deep ties to their town stretching back more than a century.

At The Courier in Houma, amid the bayous that marble south Louisiana, the staff was still digesting the outburst of violence that left five dead Thursday at the Capital Gazette and shattered the community of Annapolis, Maryland.

With a population of about 34,000, Houma is slightly smaller than Annapolis, which has roughly 39,000 residents. Like the Capital Gazette, The Courier is a community newspaper, focusing on people and events that make up the town - the newest contestant for school board, the summer basketball league, where people can see Fourth of July fireworks.

Readers reach out to executive editor Keith Magill through email or social media, but just as likely they'll see him on the street and ask why something did - or, more likely, did not - appear in the newspaper.

"You're not an anonymous face. You don't disappear into the ether. You're part of the community, and if that's not for you, then you don't want to be part of a small newspaper," said Magill, who has some three decades in the business, much of it at The Courier.

To newsroom secretary Edith Nevis, who has defused a lot of angry callers, the shooting in Annapolis is a reminder of the need to be wary, but she feels the very people they write about daily would come to their aid if anything were to happen.

"We live in a community that's very tight-knit," she said. "If something happens, I have no doubt our neighbors would come out to our defense."

Houma is about an hour and half drive southwest of New Orleans in coastal Louisiana. Sugar cane is still grown here and the local tourism industry touts Cajun culture and seafood, but oil is what drives the economy - as evidenced by the sprawling shipyards and oilfield service companies that line the highway.

The economic downturn from low oil prices and coastal erosion are big topics for the paper, Magill said. Recent headlines ranged from the serious - "Brain-eating amoeba no longer in Terrebonne water system" - to the more community-oriented - "Wetlands summer camp immerses kids in bayou ecosystem."

The connection between The Courier, which has been publishing for more than a century, and its readers is personal and often direct. The paper has been a constant presence in the life of Jason Bergeron, 43, a technology consultant, and his 66-year-old father, Gene. Both said Saturday that they grew up reading it.

"Every day, you know it's going to be there," Jason Bergeron said.

Gene prefers the print edition. Jason usually reads it online now, although he still likes to read the Sunday print edition during weekend visits to his in-laws.

"I still touch something related to The Courier every day," said Bergeron, who is chairman of the local Chamber of Commerce.

Courier reporter Natalie Schwartz pointed to the Capital Gazette staff's decision to still put out a newspaper after the heartbreaking mayhem as an inspiration.

"It reinforces the idea that community news matters and that no matter what happens over the course of the day, journalists are dedicated to putting out the truth," said Schwartz, who's in her third month as the crime and courts reporter.

With more than a dozen reporters serving The Courier and its sister paper, The Daily Comet in nearby Thibodaux, publisher Lee Bachlet sees the local coverage as vital to the community - and something nobody else provides in a city like Houma.

"If my reporters aren't covering that local council meeting, if my reporters aren't covering that school board meeting, if my reporters aren't covering that volleyball match - nobody is," Bachlet said.

Jimmy Ellis agrees. An oncologist in New Orleans, he read The Courier and The Daily Comet for 16 years when he worked at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He said media from other markets, even relatively close New Orleans, wouldn't devote such detailed attention to the area's government, politics or sports and wouldn't be interested in features on honors handed to local high school bands.

"You had to be a really big deal for something in that part of the state to make it to the Times-Picayune," said Ellis, referring to a New Orleans newspaper.

As for the Courier, he said: "They're still relevant."

___

Associated Press writer Rebecca Santana in New Orleans contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.