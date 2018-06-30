Earthquake Rattles East of Guthrie

An earthquake was recorded Saturday evening near the town of Frost, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The 3.1-magnitude quake was reported shortly after 9:58 p.m. Its epicenter was 2.4 miles west-northwest of Frost, 7.8 miles east of Guthrie, 19.7 miles north-northeast of Edmond and 32 miles north-northeast of Oklahoma City.

The quake was almost five miles deep.

No immediate reports of damage or injury were reported.