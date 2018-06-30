The Latest: Protesters pack Minneapolis streets

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Special California prisons intended to protect gang informants, disgraced cops and child molesters have become so violent, gang-riddled and crowded that officials are dismantling what's become the nation's largest protective custody program.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, inmates pass a Correctional Officer as they leave an exercise yard at the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, Calif. CMF is one of the California prisons where general population inm...

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

Idaho police have identified the suspect in a mass stabbing at a Boise apartment complex as a temporary resident who was recently asked to leave the complex.

(Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP). Boise police investigate at a crime scene near the corner of State and Wyle Streets in Boise just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday, June 30, 2018. During a news conference Police Chief Bill Bones reported that nine stab...

A judge has ordered federal emergency officials to extend vouchers for temporary hotel housing for Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

Evacuations have been ordered as hot winds fuel a wildfire burning out of control in Northern California, sending smoke some 75 miles (120 kilometers) south into the San Francisco Bay Area.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). A firefighter scrambles to stop the Pawnee fire as it spots across Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, Calif., on Sunday, July 1, 2018.

A federal judge in Massachusetts has temporarily blocked the evictions of about 1,700 Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees from hotels across the country.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A group of people stand near Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, after a rally protesting the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. S...

(AP Photo/Kevin Hagen). A young child holds a sign during the rally to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies Saturday, June 30, 2018, in New York, New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on nationwide protests over a Trump administration immigration policy (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Thousands of people spanning at least six downtown blocks marched in Minneapolis to protest U.S. immigration policies.

Some protesters set up a makeshift cage Saturday and others carried signs saying, "We as a country are in a moral crisis, not a border crisis," ''Moms Against Baby Prisons" and "Abolish ICE."

Ken Kirwin wore a hat with President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," but waved a sign reading, "Make America SANE again keep families together."

The 77-year-old told the Star Tribune that it's the first demonstration he's marched in since protesting the war in Iraq during George W. Bush's presidency.

Light-rail service downtown was temporarily shut down because of demonstrations blocking tracks.

The rally is among hundreds nationwide urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

5:30 p.m.

Dallas police say five people have been arrested outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building during a protest of federal immigration policies.

News station KXAS-TV reports that dozens of people were protesting outside the ICE building Saturday. Police say it began peacefully before protesters began to block lanes of a service road. Police blocked off one lane for the demonstrators, but they then moved into the other lanes.

A police supervisor said five people were arrested when they refused police orders to move.

Dallas police confirmed the arrests to The Associated Press but declined to provide details on the charges the five are facing.

The rally is among hundreds nationwide urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

5 p.m.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest an immigration policy from President Donald Trump's administration.

Singer John Legend serenaded the crowd Saturday, and Democratic politicians who have clashed with Trump spoke against separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters called for impeachment, while Sen. Kamala Harris pointed to how migrant children taken from their parents will suffer lifelong trauma.

Protesters, many dressed in white and some holding babies, carried signs reading, "Asylum not abuse" and "No human is illegal."

Robin Jackson of Los Angeles noted the "absolute cruelty" of the administration. She says she was heartbroken when her parents worked second shifts at night and can't imagine what it's like for the migrant children who don't know when their parents are coming back.

The rally is among hundreds across the U.S.

___

5 p.m.

A rally outside City Hall in Portland, Maine, grew so large that police had to shut down part of a street as about 2,000 people chanted, cheered and prayed.

People held signs saying, "Make America Kind Again," ''Love Has No Borders" and "Diversity is Strength."

Robert O'Brien, of Peaks Island, Maine, held aloft an upside-down U.S. flag, the symbol of distress, to show his disapproval for Trump's immigration policies, including separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

He called it "cruel and unusual punishment."

The protest is among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

3:40 p.m.

Crowds faced down a heat index of as high as 110 degrees in downtown Chicago to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy, surrounding a stage in Daley Plaza and shouting "Si se puede!" ("Yes, you can!").

Margo Chavez-Easley, a 39-year-old Chicago resident who emigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was 9, carried a sign that read, "What lengths would you go for your children?"

Chavez-Easley told the Chicago Tribune that as an immigrant and an American, she feels a mix of pride and shame.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was in attendance, saying it was "a place I had to be."

___

3:40 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered in Detroit and 22 other Michigan cities to add their voices to nationwide protests over the detention of immigrant families.

Detroit police estimated that more than 250 people marched Saturday through the city's downtown before holding a rally at Hart Plaza in sweltering, 95-degree heat.

The Detroit News reports that Democratic U.S. Rep. Sander Levin told the gathering that the detention of young immigrant children and the Trump administration's other immigration policies "are a danger to American society."

Saturday's rally was among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

3:20 p.m.

A central Iowa father says he was inspired to organize a rally in support of immigrant families after seeing news on Father's Day of children separated from their parents who had recently crossed the U.S. border.

About 125 people turned out Saturday for the rally in Marshalltown organized by Steve Adelmund. Adelmund recalled being brought to tears when seeing the news on June 17 of immigrant children being separated from parents and held in cage-like structures at the border.

Adelmund, who says he identifies as a Democrat but sometimes votes Republican, said he believes the country is at a dangerous ideological turning point and that the time to speak out is now.

Adelmund said part of his motivation in organizing the rally was to show his 10-year-old daughter what democracy looks like and that one person can make a difference.

___

2:45 p.m.

Neela Jayaraman was among thousands of people gathered for a second rally protesting family separation in Boston.

The 39-year-old says that as an Indian immigrant, and a social worker, President Donald Trump's family separation and detention policies devastate her. She says as a mother, she can't look at the cages, referring to where some children have been detained.

Cradling her 8-month-old baby Akira, Jayaraman says she has hope looking around the Boston Common. She says she hopes to keep public officials accountable.

Thousands of people marched from the Boston City Hall "Rally against Family Separation" where several elected officials, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spoke out against Trump's immigrant detention policies. Organizers are demanding local government agencies stop cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

___

2:10 p.m.

A protest over President Donald Trump's immigration policies has converged near the golf course where he is spending the weekend.

Demonstrators have gathered Saturday on a street corner near Trump's golf resort at Bedminster, New Jersey.

They are waving signs with the messages, "Do you know where our children are?" and "Even the Trump family belongs together."

It's not known if Trump saw the protest. It was among hundreds of rallies around the country urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In Washington, many thousand protesters have begun marching to the U.S. Department of Justice.

___

2:10 p.m.

At least one person has been arrested when protesters blocked a downtown Columbus, Ohio, street after about 2,000 people attended a two-hour rally outside the Statehouse.

The Columbus Dispatcher reports that police initially tried to shepherd the protesters from the intersection Saturday. A woman was taken away by police after a scuffle.

Melissa Myers, a nurse, told those gathered for the rally, "You don't have to be a parent to be outraged. You just have to be a decent human being." She said she's never attended a rally before, much less organized one.

The protest is among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

___

1:55 p.m.

Hundreds of people gathered near the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis to protest the detention of immigrant families.

Protesters carried signs saying, "Try to walk in their shoes," ''We are all immigrants" and "Families belong together." The rally Saturday is among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Patricia Carlin, a grandmother of nine from Danville, Indiana, said she was protesting to show her solidarity with immigrant families and that their detention has made her angry and afraid.

She says her "heart breaks for them" and that the U.S. "is going to be paying for this injustice."

___

1:55 p.m.

Hundreds of demonstrators slowly streamed through downtown Dallas streets, reciting chants and carrying a sea of protest signs criticizing an immigration policy from President Donald Trump.

Protesters on Saturday chanted, "Vote them out" and "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here" along the march route, which began outside Dallas City Hall.

The rally is among hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ratisha Smith, 35, walked with her 6-year-old son. Smith said she was protesting the separations and wants to see families back together.

She says hearing reports of young immigrant children taken from their family pushed her to protest, calling it was the last straw.

___

1:45 p.m.

People symbolically wearing foil blankets are among over 4,000 people at a boisterous rally in downtown Denver.

U.S. authorities gave similar blankets to children they separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. The rally Saturday is one of hundreds across the U.S. urging the Trump administration to reunite families.

Brenda Villa of Commerce City, Colorado, says "you want to have faith" that President Donald Trump's administration will do so as promised.

Protesters held signs saying, "Keep the kids, deport the racists," and "Break walls, build families."

Joan Culwell of the city of Littleton says she had never been to a protest but decided to go after first lady Melania Trump recently wore a coat that read, "I really don't care, do u?" while traveling to visit migrant children.

Culwell wore a T-shirt saying, "I care!! Do you?"

___

1:05 p.m.

Thousands of protesters have gathered in the West Texas city of El Paso to condemn what speakers describe as unconstitutional overreach by the Trump administration and heavy-handed tactics by immigration agents.

Many of the protesters, monitored by several law enforcement personnel, converged Saturday on the international bridge that carries traffic between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico.

They carried signs with slogans like "We are all immigrants" as they chanted "Love, not hate, makes America great!" and other sayings.

The rally was one of several being held in Texas cities that included Dallas, Houston and McAllen.

___

12:55 p.m.

Several dozen protesters gathered in front of the Border Patrol station in McAllen, Texas, near a detention center where migrant children were being held in cages.

People held American and Texas flags and signs Saturday depicting a migrant father, mother and child as the Holy Family with haloed heads traveling through the desert.

Rio Grande Valley-based attorney Jennifer Harbury says parents separated from their children are being held in "prison-like" conditions in nearby Port Isabel.

She says children separated at the border should have alien registration numbers linked to their parents, but attorneys are "having terrible trouble finding these kids."

___

12:40 p.m.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is calling for swift reunification of children and parents at a Massachusetts immigration rally.

Warren says Saturday, "This is about children held in cages." She also said, "This is about mamas who want their children back."

Thousands of people opposed to President Donald Trump's controversial policy of separating migrant families are in Boston for two planned protests. Warren recently visited a Border patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas.

The "Rally against Family Separation" began with a morning march from City Hall to Boston Common, where a large rally is about to take place. The protest is timed with other protests nationwide and is also meant to oppose Trump's ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority nations.

Organizers are demanding local government agencies stop cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

___

12:25 p.m.

Thousands of people gathered in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, to protest the Trump administration's immigration policies, calling for an end to the detention of immigrant families.

The crowd also included many who've been protesting Trump since his election in 2016. They voiced concerns about everything from abortion rights and the future makeup of the Supreme Court to what if any influence Russia might have on American politics.

Margarita Perez of Albuquerque held up a small Mexican flag as speakers addressed the crowd. Accompanied by her daughter, she said she was concerned about the children who were being detained and for those parents who did not know where their children were taken.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, a Democrat, told the crowd of his trip to the US-Mexico border, where he and other mayors were denied a tour of a shelter at the Tornillo port of entry outside of El Paso, Texas. He elicited a roar from the crowd when he said "We are here to push back, to resist."

___

12:05 p.m.

Thousands have gathering on a square across from the White House to protest the Trump administration's immigration policy.

The crowds on Lafayette Square chanted "Shame! Shame! Shame!" as speakers denounced the separation of children from parents after they entered the U.S. illegally.

Protesters waved signs in English and Spanish. The slogan on one English sign demanded, "Where are the children?"

"Melania & Ivanka, stop the child abuse," another slogan declared.

Protesters were due to march on the Justice Department later, in one of scores of immigration demonstrations around the country.

___

11:20 a.m.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

The protesters, many donning white T-shirts and clothing, carried protest signs and gathered in mass outside Dallas city hall.

One protest sign read, "Compassion not cruelty" while another said simply: "Vote"

Another sign said, "November is coming."

Protest organizer Michelle Wentz says opposition to the policy has seemed to cross political party lines. She called it a "barbaric and inhumane" policy.

Protesters continued to stream in to the area as people registered demonstrators to vote.

The hum of side conversations gave way to chants of "We care!" outside city hall.

___

10:30 a.m.

Protesters are chanting "shame!" and singing "shut detention down!" at the kickoff of a New York City march denouncing the Trump administration's policy of separating families of people caught crossing the border illegally.

Crowds gathered in sweltering 86-degree morning heat on Saturday at a Manhattan park before a planned march across the Brooklyn Bridge to Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn, near the federal courthouse. The crowd provided a refrain of "shame" as an organizer ran down a list of people marchers are blaming for the family separations.

Among their targets: President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the agencies Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

___

9:40 a.m.

Thousands of people opposed to President Donald Trump's controversial policy of separating migrant families are descending on Boston for two planned protests.

Saturday's "Rally against Family Separation" begins with a morning march from City Hall to Boston Common, where a large rally will take place. The protest is timed with other protests nationwide and is also meant to oppose Trump's ban on travelers from certain Muslim-majority nations.

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Congressman Joe Kennedy III, both Democrats, will be among the attendees.

The second demonstration starts Saturday afternoon with a march from Wellington Common Park to the South Bay House of Correction, a county jail in Boston which houses immigrants apprehended by federal officials.

Organizers are demanding local government agencies stop cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

___

1:10 a.m.

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide to press President Donald Trump's administration to reunite the families quickly.

More than 600 marches on Saturday could draw hundreds of thousands of people across the country, from immigrant-friendly cities like Los Angeles and New York City to conservative Appalachia and Wyoming under the banner Families Belong Together.

Though many who show up will be seasoned anti-Trump demonstrators, others will be new to immigration activism, including parents who say they feel compelled to show up after heart-wrenching accounts of children forcibly taken from their families as they crossed the border illegally.

In Portland, Oregon, for example, several stay-at-home moms have organized their first rally while caring for young kids.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.