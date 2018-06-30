1 killed in Okla. collision involving bus carrying Guardsmen

TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) - One motorist is dead and nine Oklahoma National Guardsmen have been hurt in a head-on collision southeast of Oklahoma City.

Tecumseh police Chief J.R. Kidney told KOCO-TV that the collision Saturday involved a pickup truck and passenger bus carrying the Guardsmen.

He says the driver of the pickup was killed and that the nine Guardsmen were hospitalized, one with severe injuries.

The Oklahoma Army National Guard said in a statement that all are in stable condition.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the collision shortly after 5 a.m.

Twenty-six Guardsmen with the 1245th Transportation Co. were on the bus. It's not known where the bus was taking the Guardsmen.

No other details were available.

