With winners, losers set, Oklahoma voters ready for runoffs

By TIM TALLEY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma voters are gearing up for another round of elections after turning out in large numbers for primary balloting.

Among winners in Tuesday's primary were dozens of schoolteachers campaigning for seats in the Legislature who advanced to runoff elections or won outright. They continued momentum following a walkout in April when educators demanded more funding for public education and teacher salaries.

Supporters of medical marijuana also were successful as voters easily approved a state question authorizing the use of medical marijuana.

But six incumbent Republican lawmakers lost their jobs and others were cast into runoffs on Aug. 28. And Republican Lt. Gov. Todd Lamb, an early favorite to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Mary Fallin, was defeated.

Runoffs will decide the final slate of candidates for the Nov. 6 general election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.