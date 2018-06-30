Tecumseh PD: 1 Fatality, Multiple Injured In Crash Involving Army National Guard Bus

One person has died following a head-on collision involving military personnel Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. Highway 177 near Tecumseh, OK.

According to officials, a military bus with 23 National Guardsmen on board, and a pickup truck crashed into each other head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died, according to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney.

Nine National Guardsmen were taken to the hospital. One with severe injuries and eight with minor injuries.