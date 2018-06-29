Oklahoma City Police Arrest Man Wanted For Burglary, Rape

The Oklahoma City Police Department says a rape suspect is now in custody.

The department released a sketch of the suspect, now identified as 57-year-old Edward Carter, on June 19.

SEE: OCPD Releases Sketch Of Man Wanted For Rape, Burglary.

Carter is accused of burglarizing the residence of an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her.

He was arrested Friday night near Northwest 39th and Pennsylvania.