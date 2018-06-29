Man accused of threatening to kill FCC chairman's family

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

More conservative court may weaken, not kill abortion rights

More conservative court may weaken, not kill abortion rights

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

Brazilian boy, 9, released to mom after US judge's order

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Prosecutors say a Southern California man is accused of threatening to kill the family of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai.

Markara Man, of Norwalk, was arrested Friday after he admitted that he made the threats because he was angry over the federal agency's attempt to repeal net neutrality rules and wanted to scare the chairman.

The charges filed in federal court in Virginia allege Man sent three emails to Pai in December 2017.

According to court documents, one of the emails read: "I will find your children and I will kill them."

It also included the names and addresses of three preschools in Arlington, Virginia.

Another email included a photograph of Pai and a framed photo with his family.

It wasn't immediately clear if Man had an attorney to comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.