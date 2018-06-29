Police Instructor Posts Disturbing Comment After Newsroom Shooting

Just hours after the shooting Amanda Rachel English, the former police chief in Forest Park and a law enforcement instructor at Metro Technology Center, posted on social media, “Unethical reporters demonizing law enforcement were the roots of this.”

Just hours after a gunman opened fire at a Maryland Newspaper, a local woman posted a disturbing comment on social media.

Police say a gunman shot up the newsroom of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland Thursday, killing five people with a shotgun and injuring several more.

"Well that's certainly not the view of Metro Technology Centers, and we will have a discussion with this employee,” said Bob Parrish, Superintendent/CEO Metro Technology Centers.

English works close with the Oklahoma City Police Department, but is not an employee there.

Major Paco Balderama of the OCPD says if English did post the comment, "It would be inappropriate. It's inappropriate to go on a social media site and try to justify the killing of innocent human beings."

News 9 reached out to English. She was out of town, but texted, “To be honest when I posted I had no idea that the shooting had even occurred. I am in a conference where I did not have TV access.”

News 9 asked, “So what did you mean by the statement?”

English replied, “I was speaking in general of fake news sites or unethical reporters that demonize a group of people.”

Then News 9 asked, “Now that you know about the shooting, why not remove the post?”

English did not respond.

Metro Technology says this is unusual, and that English is a good teacher.

"Oh great employee,” said Parrish. “She's been an exemplary employee for metro technology centers."

Metro Technology plans to speak with English Monday.

At last check, English has not deleted her post.