Moore Police Investigating Deadly Auto-Ped Crash

One man is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash Friday afternoon in Moore.

The crash happened about 3:30 p.m. Police say the victim was walking within the crosswalk, when he was hit by a dump truck turning left onto 19th Street.

While police have not released the man’s name, they do say he appears to be around 50-years-old.

It’s still not clear if the pedestrian or truck will be at fault.

“Had a dump truck turning east on 19th off of Fritz, person was crossing 19 at the intersection of Fritz at the crosswalk. The truck said he didn’t see him, ran him over, and he was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Moore Police Sergeant Jeremy Lewis.

Police say they will be checking nearby businesses for surveillance footage to see who had the right away, based on traffic lights.

One man, who works across the street from the crash, says in a matter of seconds sirens echoed to the scene. The fire department is located about a block away.

“Whenever I turned around and looked, the semi (dump truck) was just coming to a stop. That’s when we started hearing the sirens. As soon as we started realizing what was going on, I started trying to get people out of here,” said Jason McCollum.

The roadway was shut down for hours during the investigation.

The victim died on scene, and the dump truck driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Sadly, police say there’s history with this stretch of road.

“Unfortunately, this is the second fatality we’ve had in the last six or seven months on this road, really right in this area. It’s just really busy area, a lot of different lane,” said Sgt. Lewis.

“Even trying to walk across that cross walk...people slam up into that cross walk even on a red light, when you have the right to walk,” said McCollum.

He added people commonly drive above the speed limit.

Police told News 9, no one else was traveling with the victim when he was hit by the dump truck.

Stay with News 9 as this story develops.