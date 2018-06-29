Bear cub with burnt paws rescued from Colorado wildfire

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The Latest: Official: Suspect not forthcoming, no motive yet

The Latest: Official: Suspect not forthcoming, no motive yet

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Tracey Sirochman, left, and Michael Sirochman, right, treat a female bear cub's burned paws on June 27, 2018, at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a Parks and Wildlife official holds the burned paws of a female bear cub in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Michael Sirochman, a veterinary technician for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, treats a bear cub whose paws were burned in a Colorado wildfire in...

(Joe Lewandowski/ Colorado Parks and Wildlife via AP). In this photo provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a female bear cub lies on a table with bandages on her burned paws in Del Norte, Colo., June 27, 2018. The cub was rescued on June 22, 2018, f...

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - An orphaned bear cub suffered painful burns to her paws in one of the half-dozen significant wildfires scorching Colorado, but she is being nursed back to health, state officials said Friday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers believe the bear will recover well enough to be released this winter.

"When the bear was brought in, I wasn't sure if it was going to make it," Michael Sirochman said, a Parks and Wildlife veterinary technician. "But she's responding very well to treatment, and by winter we believe we'll be able to return her to the wild."

It was an encouraging bit of news amid an extreme drought and an outbreak of disruptive wildfires in Colorado and much of the Southwestern U.S.

The wildfire that injured the cub has burned 65 square miles (168 square kilometers) near Durango in the southwestern corner of the state. More than 2,000 homes were evacuated at one point, but those residents were allowed to return.

Five other Colorado wildfires prompted the evacuation of at least 650 homes, but the exact number wasn't immediately known Friday.

Some structures were destroyed by one of the fires, in the mountains east of Fort Garland in southern Colorado. Authorities haven't said how many.

The injured bear cub is 4 or 5 months and weighed just 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) when she was rescued.

Firefighters spotted her wandering alone in a burned-over area north of Durango last week. They notified wildlife officials on June 22 because there was no sign of her mother. It's not clear how the mother and cub became separated.

Wildlife officers found the cub in a tree and immobilized her with a tranquilizer dart and took her to a state facility.

Sirochman, the facility's manager, said the cub's burns were severe. She's being treated with salve, bandages, antibiotics and pain medication, and is eating solid food and a liquid milk replacement.

She spends most of her time lying on her side to keep her weight off the painful wounds, Sirochman said.

Caretakers are minimizing their contact with the cub so she won't become accustomed to humans, which would make it difficult for her to survive in the wild.

After she heals, she will be placed in an enclosure with four other cubs at the wildlife facility. They could be released this winter.

"We have good luck returning young bears to the wild," Sirochman said. "We're very strict about minimizing human contact."

In California, two adult bears that suffered third-degree burns in a wildfire last year recovered and were released back into the wild.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.