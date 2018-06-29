Larry Nassar, ex-trainer charged with sex assault in Texas

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By DAVID WARREN

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar and a former trainer were charged with sexual assault on Friday following an investigation involving an elite gymnastics center in Texas.

A grand jury indicted Nassar on six counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child, while a former trainer, Debbie Van Horn, was indicted on one count, Walker County prosecutor Stephanie Stroud said during a news conference in Huntsville.

Details of the alleged assaults weren't immediately released. When asked for specifics about the allegations against Van Horn, Walker County District Attorney David Weeks said only that she was charged as "acting as a party" with Nassar.

Nassar is already serving decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography possession in Michigan, where hundreds of women and girls accused him of sexually abusing them under the guise of medical treatment. They said the abuse stemmed back decades, including while he worked for USA Gymnastics, which is responsible for training Olympic gymnasts, and Michigan State University.

The new charges stem from an investigation at the famed gymnastics training center just outside Huntsville that was run by former national women's gymnastics team coordinators Bela and Martha Karolyi. Five former gymnasts implored authorities last month to determine whether the Karolyis could have prevented abuse at their facility. Two gymnasts said Nassar abused them there.

Stroud said Friday that no charges were filed against the Karolyis, who have denied knowledge of any mistreatment at their since-closed facility about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Houston.

"Bela and Marta Karolyi were interviewed at length. The Karolyis were and remain fully cooperative with this investigation," Stroud said.

But, she added: "It's our belief that there was a total failure by USAG (USA Gymnastics) to protect athletes that were part of their program and to take appropriate action once they were made aware of Dr. Nassar's actions."

Stroud said investigators tried to determine if anyone at the ranch knew about Nassar's alleged assaults and didn't report them. But the two-year statute of limitations had already lapsed on any possible misdemeanor charges of failure to report.

"That in no way means there was no wrongdoing at the ranch or within the ranks of USAG," she said.

The Karolyis are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and with USA Gymnastics, seeking damages for the canceled sale of their training center - a transaction that tanked in the wake of the Nassar sex-abuse cases. They're seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Several former gymnasts have also filed lawsuits. Sabrina Vega said in a lawsuit in May that USA Gymnastics, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the Karolyis failed to protect her and other athletes.

Vega, who was on the team that won a gold medal at the 2011 World Championships, alleges the organizations and the Karolyis ignored signs about Nassar's behavior or should have known he posed a risk to the gymnasts he treated.

Vega alleges that during medical treatments, Nassar molested her hundreds of times from 2008, when she was 12 years old, until 2012. She alleges the abuse occurred during competitions and while she trained at the Karolyi ranch.

Texas' governor ordered an investigation into what he called "gut-wrenching" allegations after the gymnasts came forward in Texas.

Weeks, the local district attorney, said Friday he wants to bring Nassar to Texas to face the charges. Nassar is currently housed at a federal prison in Arizona.

"There are a number of hoops we have to jump through to get him here," Weeks said during Friday's news conference.

Congress passed a bill in January that makes members of amateur sports organizations, including those that run Olympic sports, mandatory reporters of sexual abuse. It also requires the organizations to implement standard protections for athletes.

___

Associated Press reporter Ed White contributed to the report from Detroit.

___

For more stories on Larry Nassar and the fallout from his years of sexual abuse of young women and girls: https://apnews.com/tag/LarryNassar

