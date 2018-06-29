Oklahoma governor: No special session needed on marijuana

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin says she won't call the Legislature into a special session on medical marijuana after all.

The term-limited Republican said in a statement Friday she has conferred with House and Senate leaders and they decided emergency rules from the state health department will suffice in safely allowing medicinal use of cannabis.

Voters approved State Question 788 on Tuesday. The measure says applications for a medical marijuana license must be available on the health department's website within 30 days of voter approval. A regulatory office to receive applications for licenses, recipients and dispensary growers must be operating within 60 days.

Before the election, Fallin had warned that the measure was too broadly written and that a special session would be required if it passed.

