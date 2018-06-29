Vaccination critic placed on probation by medical board

Sunday, July 1 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:37:11 GMT
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:36:55 GMT
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley, left, walks through a lobby at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, June 29, 2018, before a sentencing hearing following his conviction in 2017 on several charges relate...
Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley has been sentenced to a year in prison following December's conviction on several charges related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:36:47 GMT
Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:36:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...
Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:34:19 GMT
(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...
Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:32:29 GMT
A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:32 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:32:21 GMT
Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a camper at a popular wilderness park a week ago will look for links to seven past shootings in the area dating back to late 2016 _ four...More >>
Sunday, July 1 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:27:50 GMT
The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.More >>
