Vaccination critic placed on probation by medical board - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Vaccination critic placed on probation by medical board

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

    Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

    Sunday, July 1 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:37:11 GMT
    A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were...More >>
    A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>

  • Former Washington state auditor sentenced to year in prison

    Former Washington state auditor sentenced to year in prison

    Sunday, July 1 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:36:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley, left, walks through a lobby at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, June 29, 2018, before a sentencing hearing following his conviction in 2017 on several charges relate...(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley, left, walks through a lobby at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, June 29, 2018, before a sentencing hearing following his conviction in 2017 on several charges relate...
    Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley has been sentenced to a year in prison following December's conviction on several charges related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height...More >>
    Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley has been sentenced to a year in prison following December's conviction on several charges related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height of last decade's housing boom.More >>

  • Prosecutor to press court to release church abuse report

    Prosecutor to press court to release church abuse report

    Sunday, July 1 2018 11:36 AM EDT2018-07-01 15:36:47 GMT
    Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.More >>
    Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A Southern California pediatrician and outspoken critic of mandatory vaccinations has been placed on probation for 35 months.

Dr. Bob Sears says in a Facebook post on Friday that he accepted a settlement with the state medical board.

He had been accused of failing to obtain a detailed medical history before writing a 2014 letter excusing a toddler from immunizations.

Officials said he wrote the letter after the 2-year-old's mother described an adverse reaction to an earlier vaccination.

Sears says in his post that he accepted the settlement "since it was likely that I'd get probation anyway."

He's authored a popular book on vaccines and advocates a staggered, alternative vaccination schedule that contrasts with recommendations by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.