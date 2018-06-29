Key figure charged in fatal warehouse fire nears plea deal

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a camper at a popular wilderness park a week ago will look for links to seven past shootings in the area dating back to late 2016 _ four more than previously revealed.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Republican computer executive-turned-venture capitalist are again being wooed by a wealthy outsider businessman with no political experience for the top post _ this time a Democrat.

(Michael Buck/Wood-TV8 via AP, POOL, File). FILE - In this June 20, 2018, file photo, Michigan Democratic gubernatorial candidate Shri Thanedar gestures during a debate in Grand Rapids, Mich. Michigan voters who twice delivered the governorship to a Re...

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

A Southern California pediatrician and outspoken critic of mandatory vaccinations has been placed on probation for 35 months.

Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley has been sentenced to a year in prison following December's conviction on several charges related to when he ran a real-estate escrow services business during the height of last decade's housing boom.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Former Washington state Auditor Troy Kelley, left, walks through a lobby at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., Friday, June 29, 2018, before a sentencing hearing following his conviction in 2017 on several charges relate...

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

By PAUL ELIAS

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016, his attorney said Friday.

Derick Almena and prosecutors have tentatively agreed to an eight-year prison sentence to resolve 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter, defense lawyer Tony Serra said. He warned that talks could still break down during a meeting Friday to finalize the deal with a judge.

"We are 85 percent there," Serra said.

Almena, 48, rented the Oakland warehouse dubbed the "Ghost Ship" and illegally converted it into a residence and entertainment venue. Prosecutors charged Almena with turning the cluttered building into a "death trap" with few exits, rickety stairs and dark and dangerous passageways.

Almena, his wife and three children lived in the warehouse but were staying in an Oakland hotel the night of the fire, which broke out during an electronic music performance in December 2016.

In an interview with San Francisco Bay Area news station KTVU-TV, Almena says he "didn't put a bullet in anybody" but is ready to accept responsibility for the blaze, which became the nation's deadliest structure fire since flames swept a Rhode Island nightclub in 2003 and killed 100 people.

If an agreement is reached, Almena is expected to be released from prison in three years with time off for good behavior. Serra said there's a possibility his client could be freed in two years.

Almena has been in jail since June 2017 and was expected to be credited for time served.

California inmates typically serve half their sentence if they have a good disciplinary record in prison. Serra said Almena also is eligible for a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation sentence reduction because involuntary manslaughter charges are classified as non-violent.

Alameda County prosecutor Teresa Drenick declined to comment.

Almena was scheduled to start trial next month along with Max Harris, who helped manage the warehouse and also is charged with 36 counts of manslaughter.

Serra said a plea deal will spare the victims' families from testifying at a trial where photos of burned bodies and other emotionally fraught evidence would be shown.

Serra said Harris and his lawyers also were negotiating a plea deal. Harris' attorney, Curtis Briggs, didn't return phone calls and text messages Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.