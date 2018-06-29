Board approves bonuses for speech, hearing professionals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma education officials say they have voted to restore a $5,000 bonus for 730 nationally certified speech-language pathologists, audiologists and school psychologists.

A release from the Oklahoma State Board of Education says the panel approved the plan Thursday. State budget officials must still approve a $3.65 million transfer from a flexible benefit allowance for the bonus to be paid.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says the stipend is included in a state statute, but the annual incentive has been cut the past two years.

Hofmeister said state budget cuts must be restored to keep offering the bonus.

