Supreme Court to review Crow elk hunting rights in Wyoming

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

The California Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit seeking to block a law requiring new handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

The former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing the identities of people facing immigration proceedings and using them to run up bills totaling $190,000.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

(James Woodcock/The Billings Gazette via AP,File). FILE - In this file photo taken on Feb. 17, 2015, Clayvin Herrera, right, a game warden for the Crow Tribe, and fellow tribe member Ronnie Fisher, are shown on the Crow Reservation in northern Wyoming....

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review a case in which a Crow tribal member and former tribal game warden from Montana is asserting his right under a 150-year-old treaty with the U.S. government to hunt elk in the Bighorn National Forest in Wyoming, The Billings Gazette reports .

A ruling could resolve disagreements among lower courts with regard to tribal treaty rights, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco wrote last month in recommending the high court take up the case.

"This case affects numerous other tribes, as no fewer than 19 federal treaties protect the 'right to hunt on federal lands away from the respective reservations,'" attorneys for former game warden Clayvin Herrera noted asking the Supreme Court to decide the case.

The court agreed Thursday to take the case.

Herrera is appealing his misdemeanor conviction for killing an elk in the forest in January 2014. He was sentenced to probation, ordered to pay $8,080 in fines and costs and lost his hunting and fishing privileges for three years.

The case came to light when Herrera emailed Wyoming game warden Dustin Shorma in January 2014 to suggest they work together on poaching cases along the Montana-Wyoming border, Shorma testified during Herrera's April 2016 trial in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Shorma did some online research and discovered pictures of Herrera and others with bull elk that had been uploaded to the website MonsterMuleys.com. Shorma believed the photos were taken in January 2014 in Wyoming, where the elk hunting season was closed, he testified.

Shorma matched the pictures to the topography of a site in Wyoming near the Montana border, where he found the remains of three elk. He cited Herrera who surrendered the elk head he had kept. Testimony indicated Herrera and the other hunters took the elk meat back to their families.

Herrera testified that he believed he was still on the reservation in Montana, where he was allowed to hunt in January, and that heavy snow prevented him from seeing any boundary markers.

On appeal, Herrera's defense argues the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty between signed by the Crow Tribe and the U.S. government granted tribal members the right to hunt on unoccupied lands that the tribe had ceded to the United States through the treaty, including large portions of Wyoming and Montana.

The Wyoming Supreme Court rejected Herrera's case, saying the issue was decided by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 1995. That ruling was based in part on an 1896 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said tribal treaty rights "are irreconcilable with state sovereignty." The 10th Circuit also ruled that the area became "occupied" when it became a national forest.

The 1896 Supreme Court ruling has since been overturned, Francisco, the solicitor general, noted.

The Idaho Supreme Court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the Montana Supreme Court all recognize tribal hunting rights on unoccupied lands, including national forests, Francisco wrote.

A high court ruling could settle the issue and determine the definition of "unoccupied lands," he said.

The court has recessed for the summer and will resume deliberations in October.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

