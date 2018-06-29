10 months of Nevada pot sales exceed year-end projection
Posted:
Updated:
(AP Photo/John Locher, File). File - In this April 20, 2018 file photo, Zechariah Jacobs shops for marijuana at the Exhale Nevada dispensary in Las Vegas. Nevada's marijuana regulators say they are trying to keep up with demands at recreational dispens...
Friday, June 29 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:17:48 GMT
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...
Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>
Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>
Friday, June 29 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:17:19 GMT
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...
Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...More >>
Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.More >>
Friday, June 29 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:17:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.More >>
Friday, June 29 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:15:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.More >>
Friday, June 29 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:15:13 GMT
(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...
Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
Georgia police officer surrenders after authorities obtain arrest warrants stemming from June 20 shooting death of man who fled vehicle during a traffic stop.More >>
Friday, June 29 2018 2:15 PM EDT2018-06-29 18:15:05 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...
Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.More >>
Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.More >>
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Tax collections on recreational marijuana sales in Nevada have exceeded projections for the entire fiscal year in just the first 10 months since they became legal last July.
Nevada Department of Taxation Director Bill Anderson says the $6.5 million in pot tax revenues in April slipped a bit from the monthly high of $7 million in March.
But the combined revenues from medical and recreational marijuana are now at 110 percent of what was projected for all of fiscal 2018 - a total of $55.5 million so far. Overall sales have reached $433.5 million.
Anderson says taxable revenue from marijuana-related sales is growing about 17 percent faster than total sales tax collections.
Sales of taxable products and services statewide are up $1.96 billion over the 10 months, while marijuana-related sales have increased $338 million.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information,
sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.