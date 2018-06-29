Superhero Window Washers Surprise Young Patients At Iowa Hospita - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Superhero Window Washers Surprise Young Patients At Iowa Hospital

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News
Superhero window cleaners bring cheer to children at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. Superhero window cleaners bring cheer to children at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa.

Children at a hospital in Iowa got a superhero surprise Tuesday. Local window washers dressed up as Captain America, Spider-Man, Flash and Batman hung from outside the facility, producing some big smiles on the kids inside. 

For the third year in a row, employees of Larry's Window Services  brought wipers and cheers to patients at Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines. Video from the special event shows the window cleaners drawing smiley faces and giving high-fives to the patients as the little ones erupted in happiness. 

"The smiles say it all when these special friends fly by their room," said Amy Varoce, a spokesperson at the hospital. "The kids at Blank Children's Hospital are true super heroes every day.  Laughter and smiles are the best medicine."

Varcoe, noting the patients' ages range from 10 months to nine years old, says, "We hope that for ten minutes they can forget where they are and just be a kid."

Dean O'Connor, the co-president at Larry's Window Services, says the annual event makes his workers just as happy as the children. 

"It feels like my team gets more out of it than the kids do," O'Connor said. "Something they really enjoying doing, giving back to community." 

Chuck Davis, who dressed up as Spider-Man, said it's amazing to see the kids light up.

"We used to rent costumes and now we bought them," Davis said. "We're so committed to it. Any chance that we get, we do it." 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Iowa Court Blocks 72-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions

    Iowa Court Blocks 72-Hour Waiting Period For Abortions

    [File Photo][File Photo]
    [File Photo][File Photo]
    The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. The court ruled that the law violates the Iowa Constitution, siding with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year. A district court judge upheld the waiting period in September, but the Supreme Court blocked its implementation until it cou...More >>
    The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday blocked a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion. The court ruled that the law violates the Iowa Constitution, siding with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year. A district court judge upheld the waiting period in September, but the Supreme Court blocked its implementation until it cou...More >>

  • Video Captures Officers Using Stun Gun On Sitting Man

    Video Captures Officers Using Stun Gun On Sitting Man

    A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb.

    More >>

    A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curb.

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.