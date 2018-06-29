Prosecutor: Maryland Newspaper Shooter Barricaded Exit To Prevent Escape

Jarrod Ramos, 38, is suspected in the fatal shooting of five people at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police officers secure the area after multiple people were shot at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A judge has ordered the suspect in a deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper to remain detained.

Judge Thomas Pryal said Friday that he found a likelihood that 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos is a danger.

Ramos appeared in an Annapolis courtroom via video feed. He appeared to watch attentively during the hearing but never spoke. He was dressed in blue detention clothing.

A prosecutor says the shooter who opened fire at a Maryland newspaper barricaded the exit door so employees couldn't escape.

Wes Adams said Friday that there were two entrances to the office. He says Ramos entered through the front door and "worked his way through the office."

Adams also says one victim who attempted to escape through the back door was shot.

Ramos was represented by public defender William Davis.

He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in the killings inside Maryland's Capital Gazette office on Thursday.