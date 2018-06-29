OG&E Crews Repair Downed Power Line Near I-40 And Sunnylane

OG&E crews worked to repair a downed power line near Del City, Friday.

Crews said the power line was down over a service road near I-40 and Sunnylane Road. The I-40 westbound off-ramp to Sunnylane was closed to traffic around 8:45 a.m.

Update: OGE estimates repairs to take several hours. I-40WB offramp to Sunnylane will remain closed and TinkerDiag east of Sunnylane closed — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) June 29, 2018

Crews also reported a power outage in the area.

Update: power still out in area, OG&E working to repair line and broken power pole. Traffic lights still out. 953am BP — DelCity(OK)FireDept (@delcityfire) June 29, 2018

OG&E estimated repairs to take several hours.

