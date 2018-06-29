Professionalism of slain newspaper employees recalled

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office had a long, acrimonious history with the paper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.

A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office had a long, acrimonious history with the paper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman). Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked jo...

(AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman). Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked jo...

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo provided by the Baltimore Sun shows Rebecca Smith, a sales assistant at The Capital Gazette. Smith was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This undated photo shows reporter John McNamara of the Capital Gazette. McNamara was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This undated photo shows Rob Hiaasen, Capital Gazette Deputy Editor. Hiaasen was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This undated photo shows Gerald Fischman, Opinion Page Editor, member of Capital Gazette Editorial Board. Fischman was one of the victims when an active shooter targeted the newsroom, Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, M...

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

By DAVID McFADDEN and BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Four journalists and a sales assistant were killed Thursday in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper. Authorities said the gunman entered the Capital Gazette in Annapolis and "looked for his victims." The employees killed were Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, police said.

GERALD FISCHMAN

Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor at the Capital Gazette, was an "old-fashioned journalist," a former editor of the paper said.

Steve Gunn remembered Fischman as "the master of AP style" who "made sure everything was just right."

"He was famous for working long days and being very precise in his language and always making sure the editorial page reflected the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Fischman had worked at the paper 26 years, .

ROB HIAASEN

Journalist Rob Hiaasen's family is "devastated" by his death, said his brother, author Carl Hiaasen.

Carl Hiaasen, a prolific novelist and a longtime columnist for the Miami Herald, confirmed that his brother, also a columnist and an editor, was one of the Annapolis victims.

In a brief phone call with The Associated Press, Carl Hiaasen said his family "was devastated beyond words" by the senseless killing of his brother at The Capital Gazette.

"He was the most remarkable person. So gifted and talented and dedicated to journalism," he said, his voice choked with emotion.

Saying he was too wracked with grief to speak further, Hiaasen referred an AP reporter to something he had just posted to his Facebook page, describing Rob as one of the most "gentle and funny people I've ever known."

Gunn, the former Capital Gazette editor, said Rob Hiaasen was a "gifted editor who had an aura of an artist around him who made people want to make journalism a beautiful craft."

JOHN McNAMARA

John McNamara was a longtime staff writer at the paper.

Gunn said McNamara was workmanlike - "classic come to work and tell me what I need to do."

REBECCA SMITH

Rebecca Smith was a sales assistant at the Capital Gazette.

WENDI WINTERS

Special publications editor Wendi Winters was "the heart of the newspaper," Gunn said.

Winters was passionate about serving the community and a role model for younger journalist, he recalled.

"She was in many ways the best part of the newspaper in that she cared so much about the city," he said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.