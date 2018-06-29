Annapolis Shooting Suspect 'Wanted To Get Revenge,' Lawyer For Harassed Woman Says

OG&E crews are on scene of a downed power line covering the highway near Del City. The on-ramp is currently closed to traffic near I-40 and Sunnylane Road. Crews also report power is down in the area. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.More >>
OG&E crews are on scene of a downed power line covering the highway near Del City. The on-ramp is currently closed to traffic near I-40 and Sunnylane Road. Crews also report power is down in the area. Stay with News9.com or your News 9 app for more information as it becomes available.More >>
A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Kansas City from Dallas made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning.More >>
A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Kansas City from Dallas made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.