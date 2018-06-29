Mosquitoes Test Positive For West Nile Virus In Midtown Tulsa

A positive sample for WNV was found east of the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

Mosquitoes trapped in Tulsa County have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Tulsa Health Department announced Friday. The positive sample was taken just east of the Fairgrounds.

"It is important for residents to remember to take precautions against WNV and other mosquito borne illness," a news release states.

"At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of WNV in humans in Tulsa County this year."

Among the precautions to take against mosquito bites are the following:

Dump and drain items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots, and tires from holding standing water so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.

Use an insect repellent containing DEET or other CDC approved repellents on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors, particularly if you are outside between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are more likely to bite. (Insect repellent with permethrin should be used on clothing only.)

Repair or install window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Encourage your friends and neighbors to dump and drain and to use repellents.

You can see the map of WNV positive trap locations here.

Workers have tested 226 traps this year and this is the first that has tested positive.

The health department said traps are spread out over 25 to 30 different locations each week. Once a sample is identified as positive, the health department begins aggressive mosquito control in the area.

There are no known human cases of the virus reported this year, but the health department said people need to protect themselves.

"It only takes one biter to potentially be infected with a very serious disease, so wear the repellants, avoid being outside outside, and that could avoid you or your friend and family from possibly obtaining a very serious disease," said Scott Meador with the Tulsa Health Department.

The health department has a mosquito hot line, so if you have a complaint about your area in Tulsa County, you can call 918-595-4219.