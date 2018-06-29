Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

On Instagram , the 20-year-old shared a photo Wednesday of her and her grandfather holding hands in what appears to be a hospital. The caption reads: RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson.

She wrote "being able to tell you everything I needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing."

Michael Jackson's daughter wrote "none of us would be anywhere near where we're at if it weren't for you."

Joe Jackson, the father and forceful mentor of the late Michael Jackson and eight surviving children, died Wednesday at a hospice in Las Vegas.

