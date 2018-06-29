Southwest Airlines Jet Makes Emergency Landing In Tulsa

A Southwest Airlines flight headed to Kansas City from Dallas made an emergency landing at Tulsa International Airport Friday morning.

The Tulsa Fire Department says the flight crew said a fuel warning light came on so the pilots declared an emergency and diverted to Tulsa International Airport.

The flight landed safely at about 8:25 a.m.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 142 people and had taken off at 7 a.m. from Love Field in Dallas en route to Kansas City.

A spokesperson for Southwest said maintenance is going to check out a reading on the one gauge that didn't match the others. Protocol requires an "emergency" declaration when an aircraft has to deviate from its flight plan and make an unscheduled landing, the airlines said in a statement.

"We'll work with our customers who have any issues created by the delayed arrival in Kansas City," the statement ended.