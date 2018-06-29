High Heat Index Values Friday, Possible Weekend Storms - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

High Heat Index Values Friday, Possible Weekend Storms

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wrapping up this week on a hot note! Temperatures will start out Friday in the upper 70s.

It will be sunny with mainly clear skies. Friday will also stay sunny and hot into the afternoon. Possible storms in the panhandle but most of the state will stay dry. High temps will push mid to upper 90s. Heat index values range from 105-112 possible with areas in the heat advisory.

Oklahoma City is in the advisory for Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday could see a slight chance of showers and storms late in the day. A few possible severe storms. Otherwise it will be hot in the mid 90s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning could see rain and storm chances increase along the front arriving. A few severe possible. 

Sunday morning the rain will taper off and see isolated chances; but not as hot Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Next week the heat will quickly crank back up with highs back in the mid to upper 90s. 4th of July is sunny and hot in the mid 90s.

