Suspect in Maryland newspaper rampage charged with murder

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...

Pennsylvania's top prosecutor will ask the state Supreme Court to move quickly to allow the public release of a major grand jury report on allegations of child sexual abuse in six Roman Catholic dioceses.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A California man accused of making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot an unarmed man in Kansas is scheduled to enter a plea.

(Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, Tyler Barriss, of California, appears for a preliminary hearing in Wichita, Kan. Barriss, who is accused of making a hoax phone call that led police to fatally shoot an...

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a thousand miles away.

A shooting that left five dead at a community newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, is reverberating throughout the journalism community _ including at a newspaper in another, similarly sized community more than a thousand miles away.

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert). Keith Magill, executive editor, and summer intern Nikki Naquin, left, work in the Houma Courier newspaper offices in Houma, La., Friday, June 29, 2018.

The killing by police of black teenager Antwon Rose Jr. is the first in the Pittsburgh area in the Black Lives Matter era and is galvanizing residents who say they've been frustrated for too long.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). The 888 Bestgate Road building is seen after police received reports of multiple people being shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Police officers secure the area after multiple people were shot at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A man with a long grudge against Maryland's capital-city newspaper was charged Friday with five counts of first-degree murder after police said he blasted his way into the newsroom with a shotgun in an attack that left four journalists and a sales employee dead.

Jarrod W. Ramos, 38, was swiftly arrested as he tried to hide under a desk Thursday afternoon at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, police said. In court papers, authorities described him as "recalcitrant."

It was one of the deadliest attacks on journalists in U.S. history.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County said the gunman "looked for his victims" in the newsroom.

"This person was prepared today to come in. This person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

The public defender's office had no immediate comment.

Ramos had a well-documented history of harassing the paper's journalists, a feud that apparently began over a column about Ramos pleading guilty to harassing a woman. He filed a defamation suit against the paper in 2012 that was thrown out as groundless, and he often railed against its staff members in profanity-laced tweets.

Police said surveillance video recorded the attack, which began with a shotgun blast that shattered the glass entrance to the open newsroom.

Journalists crawled under desks and sought other hiding places, describing agonizing minutes of terror as they heard his footsteps and the repeated blasts of the weapon.

Officers responded in about 60 seconds and arrested him without firing a shot, police said. They recovered a gun and said he also carried smoke grenades.

Ramos was identified with the help of facial recognition technology, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The rampage immediately stirred fears that the recent political attacks on the "fake news media" and the branding of reporters "enemies of the people" had finally exploded into violence. But by all accounts, Ramos had a longstanding, specific grievance against the paper.

"Strongly condemn the evil act of senseless violence in Annapolis, MD," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted. "A violent attack on innocent journalists doing their job is an attack on every American."

Ramos so routinely sent profanity-laced tweets about the paper and its writers that retired publisher Tom Marquardt said he called police in 2013, telling his wife at the time, "This guy could really hurt us."

In 2015, Ramos tweeted that he would like to see the paper stop publishing, but "it would be nicer" to see two of its journalists "cease breathing."

Investigators were reviewing his postings and searching his apartment in Laurel, Maryland, for clues to the violence.

Those killed included Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper's assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen. Carl Hiaasen said he was "devastated and heartsick" at losing his brother, "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known."

Also slain were Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara; and sales assistant Rebecca Smith.

The newspaper said two other employees were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," tweeted Phil Davis, the paper's courts and crime reporter.

In a later interview on the paper's online site, Davis likened the newspaper office to a "war zone."

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff - not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death - all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Reporter Selene San Felice told CNN she was at her desk and ran after hearing shots, only to find a back door locked. She then watched as a colleague was shot, adding she didn't glimpse the gunman.

"I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn't be quiet," she said. "I'm going to need more than 'thoughts and prayers.'"

The city of Annapolis announced a vigil for the victims Friday night at a public square near the Capitol.

Mayor Gavin Buckley said the community is grieving.

"These are the guys that come to city council meetings, have to listen to boring politicians and sit there," Buckley said. "They don't make a lot of money. It's just immoral that their lives should be in danger."

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.