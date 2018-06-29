Gunman attacks journalists at Maryland newspaper, 5 dead

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults are becoming obese.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 file photo, a man runs along the Schuylkill River on Kelly Drive in Philadelphia. In may seem like a contradiction, but more U.S. adults say they are exercising at the same time more adults...

Survey: Exercise and obesity are both rising in US

Tainted canal water appears to be the source of national food poisoning outbreak tied to romaine lettuce.

(Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle via AP). FILE - This undated photo shows romaine lettuce in Houston. On Thursday, June 28, 2018, U.S. health officials said tainted canal water appears to be the source of a national food poisoning outbreak linked to r...

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County, holds a copy of The Capital Gazette near the scene of a shooting at the newspaper's office, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. A man armed with smoke grenades and ...

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office had a long, acrimonious history with the paper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.

(AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman). Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked jo...

Federal officers in Portland have moved to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office that has been closed for more than a week because of an occupation by activists.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). The 888 Bestgate Road building is seen after police received reports of multiple people being shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Maryland police officers patrol the area after multiple people were shot at a newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Police officers secure the area after multiple people were shot at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A man firing a shotgun and armed smoke grenades killed four journalists and a staffer at Maryland's capital newspaper, then was swiftly taken into custody by police who rushed into the building.

Thursday's attack on The Capital Gazette in Annapolis came amid months of verbal and online attacks on the "fake news media" from politicians and others from President Donald Trump on down. It prompted New York City police to immediately tighten security at news organizations in the nation's media capital.

Police said the suspect in custody is a white man in his late 30s.

Acting Police Chief William Krampf of Anne Arundel County called it a targeted attack in which the gunman "looked for his victims."

"This person was prepared today to come in, this person was prepared to shoot people," Krampf said.

Journalists crawled under desks and sought other hiding places in what they described as minutes of terror as they heard the gunman's footsteps and the repeated blasts of the shotgun as he moved about the newsroom.

Those killed included Rob Hiaasen, 59, the paper's assistant managing editor and brother of novelist Carl Hiaasen. Carl Hiaasen said he was "devastated and heartsick" at losing his brother, "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known." Also slain were Gerald Fischman, editorial page editor; features reporter Wendi Winters; reporter John McNamara, and sales assistant Rebecca Smith. The newspaper said two other employees had non-life threatening injuries and were later released from a hospital.

Krampf said the gunman was a Maryland resident, but didn't name him.

Separately, a law enforcement official said the suspect was identified as Jarrod W. Ramos. The official wasn't authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Phil Davis, a courts and crime reporter for the paper, tweeted that the gunman shot out the glass door to the office and fired into the newsroom, sending people scrambling under desks.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he wrote in a tweet. In a later interview appearing on the paper's online site, Davis likened the newspaper office to a "war zone."

"I'm a police reporter. I write about this stuff - not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death - all the time," he said. "But as much as I'm going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don't know until you're there and you feel helpless."

Reporter Selene San Felice told CNN she was at her desk but ran after hearing shots, only to find a back door locked. She then watched as a colleague was shot, adding she didn't glimpse the gunman.

"I heard footsteps a couple of times," she said. "I was breathing really loud and was trying not to, but I couldn't be quiet."

The reporter recalled a June 2016 mass shooting attack on Orlando's gay nightclub Pulse and how terrified people crouching inside had texted loved ones as dozens were killed. Said San Felice, "And there I was sitting under a desk, texting my parents and telling them I loved them."

Survivors said the shooting - though it seemed agonizingly long - lasted mere minutes. And police said their response was swift.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said officers arrived within about 60 seconds and took the gunman into custody without an exchange of gunfire. About 170 people were then evacuated from the building, which houses other offices, many leaving with their hands up as police and other emergency vehicles arrived.

At the White House, spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: "There is no room for violence, and we stick by that. Violence is never tolerated in any form, no matter whom it is against."

Hours later, investigators remained on the cordoned-off site early Friday as they sought clues to the gunman's motives.

"The shooter has not been very forthcoming, so we don't have any information yet on motive," Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh said.

In 2012, Ramos filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper, alleging he was harmed by an article about his conviction in a criminal harassment case a year earlier. The suit was dismissed by a judge who wrote Ramos hadn't shown "anything that was published about you is, in fact, false." An appeals court later upheld the dismissal.

Following police activity late Thursday around a Laurel apartment complex where the suspect is believed to have resided, officers by 2 a.m. could be seen clearing the scene.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said the community was grieving the attack on its paper.

"These are the guys that come to city council meetings, have to listen to boring politicians and sit there," Buckley said. "They don't make a lot of money. It's just immoral that their lives should be in danger."

The newspaper is part of Capital Gazette Communications, which also publishes the Maryland Gazette and CapitalGazette.com. It is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

The Associated Press Media Editors promised to help Capital Gazette journalists as they recover. An APME statement called on newspapers nationwide to help the paper continue its community coverage and fight for freedom of the press.

___

Associated Press writers Eric Tucker in Washington and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.