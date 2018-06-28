Man Says He's Out Thousands After Company Towed, Crushed Wrong Car

An Arcadia man says a misunderstanding with an Oklahoma City towing company is going to cost him.

An Arcadia man says a misunderstanding with an Oklahoma City towing company is going to cost him.

Ken Henson agreed to sell four junk cars in his yard for $500 to Oklahoma Towing and Recovery in OKC. Henson wasn’t home Monday when tow truck drivers hauled away four cars Henson’s Uncle directed them to pull off the property.

The problem is one of the cars hauled off was not supposed to go, according to Henson.

Henson said he gave explicit directions that one of the cars, an old Mercury that has no doors, was supposed to go, and it didn’t. Instead, the tow truck drivers took away a red Mercury, Henson said, that still has a few thousand dollars-worth of value.

Oklahoma Towing and Recovery Owner Bryan Hull said his people were just following directions.

“It’s not uncommon to get out there and they say well I have a car for sale, and you get out there and they have two trucks. You know it’s not uncommon for that to happen,” said Hull.

Henson said he has yet to talk to his uncle about what happened.

Arcadia’s Police Chief said it’s a civil matter.