California sues nation's largest student loan servicer

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

The California Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit seeking to block a law requiring new handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired.

The California Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit seeking to block a law requiring new handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged...

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California's attorney general announced Thursday he is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the state will sue Navient Corp. this week, contending the Delaware-based company financially harmed thousands of Californians.

He said the firm systematically and illegally failed to properly service federal student loans by steering borrowers to more expensive repayment plans, failing to tell them how to switch to income-driven repayment plans or how those with disabilities could end their debts and misrepresenting how it handled payments.

"No one should have their American dream shattered because some loan servicing company is cheating these future leaders of a chance to move ahead," Becerra said, a Democrat running in the November election.

Navient president and CEO Jack Remondi called the allegations unfounded and the lawsuit "another attempt to blame a single servicer for the failures of the higher education system and the federal student loan program to deliver desired outcomes."

"The need to blame someone has driven these lawsuits," Remondi said in a statement citing the company's low default rates and high enrollment in alternative repayment programs.

About 4.6 million Americans were in default on their student loans as of December, according to the Department of Education. That's more than double what it was four years ago, and more than 10 percent of the 42.8 million Americans who currently have a student loan backed by the department.

Of the roughly 12 million borrowers serviced by Navient, Becerra said about 1.5 million live in California.

Becerra said Navient also assigned thousands of delinquent loans to its subsidiaries, Pioneer and General Revenue Corp., and alleged those subsidiaries misled borrowers about their options.

The state may seek debt relief, repayment of overpayments, forgiveness of loans and other remedies, Becerra said.

Publicly traded Navient was formerly part of Sallie Mae, which began as a government entity that serviced federal education loans. Navient became a separate company in 2014.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and attorneys general in Illinois and Washington sued Navient early last year alleging similar violations. Pennsylvania's attorney general sued the firm in October over its riskier subprime student loans.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it was closing the consumer bureau's student lending office, potentially limiting its investigation of abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.

The federal office also investigated and sued for-profit education company Corinthian Colleges.

On Wednesday, a federal magistrate in San Francisco dismissed a separate Becerra lawsuit alleging the Trump administration illegally backed away from an Obama-era promise to quickly forgive the loans of Corinthian students. The magistrate gave the state 30 days to show it has the right to sue the U.S. Department of Education.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.