The Latest: Brown signs far-reaching data privacy bill

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a California data privacy bill (all times local):

3 p.m.

California will soon have what experts call the nation's most far-reaching law to give consumers more control over their personal data.

A law Gov. Jerry Brown signed Thursday will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they've collected, why it was collected and what categories of third parties have received it. Consumers will also be able to ask companies to delete their information and refrain from selling it.

The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020 and lawmakers say they will likely make alterations to improve the policy before that date.

The law lets companies offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and charge those who opt out a reasonable amount based on how much the company makes selling the information.

__

1 p.m.

A California data privacy bill experts say would be the most far-reaching such policy in the country is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown.

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature on Thursday without any dissenting votes. Supporters of the measure hope the governor will sign it Thursday in time for a related data privacy initiative to be withdrawn from the November ballot. They say the policy will likely need future revisions and should be enacted through the legislative process instead of through a ballot initiative. Bills passed by the Legislature are much easier to change than voter-enacted initiatives.

Assemblyman Ed Chau said the bill will give California residents more control over their personal data. The Arcadia Democrat's bill would allow consumers to opt out of having their data sold, among other provisions.

___

12:15 p.m.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

It would give Californians more control over the data they share with companies by allowing them to ask companies to delete it or refrain from selling it.

The state Senate passed the bill 36-0 on Thursday and it now heads to the state Assembly.

State Sen. Bob Hertzberg says it would be the most far-reaching data privacy policy in the country.

Lawmakers negotiated it to keep a similar data privacy initiative off the November ballot. Enacting the policy through the legislature will allow for easier changes in the future.

Lawmakers are scrambling to get the bill to Gov. Jerry Brown for his signature before 5 p.m. That's the deadline to withdraw initiatives from the ballot.

