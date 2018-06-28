Kushners say in lawsuit they're victims of anti-Trump anger

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

A lawyer says a plea deal is close at hand for the central figure charged in connection with a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers attending an unlicensed concert.

A SpaceX rocket that flew just two months ago with a planet-hunting satellite is back in action, launching Friday with fresh station supplies.

A SpaceX rocket that flew just two months ago with a planet-hunting satellite is back in action, launching Friday with fresh station supplies.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the...

(Reena Rose Sibayan/The Jersey Journal via AP, File). FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo shows the lot where One Journal Square, a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner, was to be constructed in Jersey City, N.J. A f...

By BERNARD CONDON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Jared Kushner's family company is suing a New Jersey city, alleging it delayed construction of a major twin-tower project because of "political animus" toward President Donald Trump.

The federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by the Kushner Cos. claims Jersey City "put politics over principle" when it violated a pledge to help secure a local tax break for the family's planned One Journal Square, among other moves that delayed construction. Democratic Mayor Steven Fulop publicly opposed granting the tax break before his November re-election, and the break has never been passed. The towers have yet to be built.

Fulop in an email to news organizations called the Kushners "pretend victims" and dismissed the lawsuit, saying it amounts to "hearsay nonsense."

The suit is the latest sign that Kushner ties to Trump are causing trouble for the family real estate firm. The company had to abandon plans to raise money from abroad for its Manhattan skyscraper, kill efforts to court Chinese investors for other projects and cancel a deal for Trump's company to manage its hotels amid criticism from ethics watchdogs.

Jared Kushner stepped down from running the Kushner Cos. in January 2017 to become an adviser to Trump, who is his father-in-law.

The 56-story residential One Journal Square has been a subject of criticism for over a year. The Kushner Cos. had hoped to get a 30-year tax break from Jersey City for the building. Then Jared Kushner's sister, Nicole Meyer-Kushner, made a trip to China in which she appeared to highlight her family's White House ties in presentations soliciting money from investors for the project.

The Kushners denied they were trading on their "celebrity" status, a term used in marketing material given to Chinese investors, and called off the fundraising effort. But Fulop seized upon the news, posting on Facebook that the city would oppose any tax break.

The suit says Fulop made the statement on Facebook for "purely political reasons" to curry favor with voters. The suit also says city officials privately suggested in the months that followed that the Kushners and their partner in the project need only wait until after the November elections to get their tax break, and that Fulop himself told them in a meeting after his re-election that denying them would be "blatant discrimination."

Joseph Fiorenzo, the company's lawyer, said the "outrageous conduct" of city officials "strikes at the very heart of our economic system which has, as its foundation, the freedom of people to organize their affairs by entering into contracts. This is the glue that holds our economic system together."

The suit was earlier reported by the Jersey Journal.

In his emailed response, Fulop said that "it's not like the Kushners have a great deal of credibility in anything they say." He added, "The same way they illegally use the presidency to make money is the same way here they try to use the presidency to be pretend victims. They will do anything to manipulate a situation."

A city agency overseeing the project, the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency, said in April that the developers were in default because they missed a deadline to begin construction on the project. The Kushners contend they missed the deadline because of delays imposed by the city.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday seeks to stop the city from ending the project's contract. It also seeks to declare the notice of default null and void, calling that a "transparent pretext to enhance Fulop's status among the electorate of the city."

The suit names the city, the redevelopment agency and Fulop as defendants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.