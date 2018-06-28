Police: Man arrested in Chicago diamond heist struck before

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

CHICAGO (AP) - A man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a sleight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days, according to police.

And they say he's done it before in other cities over the past decade, prompting an industry publication to send out a "quiet warning" that urged retailers to "stop reading right now and go count your diamonds," the Chicago Tribune reported .

Tamaz Hubel, 67, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, was arrested Sunday while trying to board a plane to France from Miami-Dade International Airport. He's being held in Florida until an extradition hearing scheduled for July 10.

The Associated Press hasn't identified a lawyer who can comment on Hubel's behalf.

According to a police report, Hubel entered the store along Chicago's Jewelers Row district downtown earlier this month while the receptionist was out. He spoke in a thick accent, introducing himself as Henry from Canada and telling a salesperson he was shopping for his boss in Russia.

In a private room, the salesperson opened a box of diamonds that were individually wrapped in tissue.

The man pulled a personal price list from a briefcase, covered the box and grabbed two diamonds - a 2 carat worth about $26,000 and a 4 carat valued at roughly $133,000 - while the salesperson wasn't looking. Police say he replaced the wrapped diamonds with empty wrappers.

The theft wasn't discovered until four days later. It was nearly two weeks before Hubel was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.

Chicago police said they tracked and arrested Hubel with help from the Miami-Dade police, the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection.

Authorities say Hubel is accused in four other thefts, including three in Belgium and at least one in New York City in 2010. The diamonds he's suspected of stealing ranged in value from $4,500 to more than $130,000.

Hubel used the same method in each theft, police say.

Chicago police haven't said whether they've recovered the diamonds taken in the latest heist.

Public records and court documents show Hubel was born in country of Georgia and has used two last names, the Tribune reported. He has passports from the U.S. and Israel and records indicate he's lived in New York and Florida.

The warrant for his arrest lists Hubel's occupation as a jeweler.

