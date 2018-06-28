Judge temporarily blocks abortion reporting rule in Indiana

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.

Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

By RICK CALLAHAN

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers report detailed patient information to the state if they treat women for complications arising from abortions.

U.S. District Judge Richard Young granted the preliminary injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. The order blocks the provision in a state law taking effect Sunday.

The American Civil Liberties Union sued the state on behalf of the Planned Parenthood affiliate on April 23, arguing that the reporting provision was unconstitutional and imposed "unique and burdensome obligations." The lawsuit contends that many of the purported complications listed in the law are extremely rare for abortions and "are more likely to occur after other medical procedures."

Young sided with the groups, ruling that the 26 conditions listed in the law were overly broad and vague, and "not the exclusive examples of 'abortion complications.'" The judge said the law therefore fails to show what conduct is prohibited, in violation of Planned Parenthoods' due process rights.

The judge said that without the injunction, Planned Parenthood and its physicians in Indiana would "be subject to licensing penalties, and eventually criminal penalties, if they violate the challenged statute."

Young, who heard arguments in the case earlier this month, also found that Planned Parenthood has a reasonable likelihood of succeeding with the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the state urged Young not to block the reporting provision. In court documents, they said the requirement "serves the public interest by collecting comprehensive data on the complications that may result from abortion and the frequency of those complications."

Messages seeking comment from the Indiana Attorney General's Office, which defends state laws in legal challenges, weren't immediately returned Thursday.

Ken Falk, the legal director of the ACLU of Indiana, praised the judge's ruling, saying that "these restrictions would place both doctors and providers at grave risk of sanctions."

"Defining abortion complications in such broad and uncertain terms makes it next to impossible for anyone to know what is or is not an abortion complication," Falk said.

The Indiana law is the most recent passed by lawmakers aimed at eroding access to "safe and legal abortions" in the state "under the guise of patient safety," said Christie Gillespie, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.

"Hoosiers deserve meaningful laws that govern their health care and this sham of a law doesn't qualify," she said.

The federal lawsuit was the latest of several filed in recent years that have successfully challenged abortion restrictions passed by Indiana lawmakers, including a 2016 law signed by former Republican Gov. Mike Pence that would have banned abortions sought because the fetus has been diagnosed with a disability.

The latest law to be challenged, passed this year by lawmakers , was signed in March by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The plaintiffs initially asked Young to also block a second provision of the law that requires annual inspections of abortion clinics, but they later sought an injunction only for the new reporting requirement. They have asked Young to eventually make his order permanent, and are still challenging the annual inspections requirement.

The inspections requirement and the law's other provisions, including rules that expand the use of baby boxes in which people can anonymously surrender newborns at local fire departments, will take effect Sunday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.