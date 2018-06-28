Sweeping data privacy bill approved in California

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

The California Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit seeking to block a law requiring new handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired.

The California Supreme Court has tossed a lawsuit seeking to block a law requiring new handguns to stamp identifying information on bullet casings when shots are fired.

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged...

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2016 file photo, empty bullet casings sit in a container at the National Armory gun store and gun range in Pompano Beach, Fla. The California Supreme Court will decide whether state laws can be challenged...

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key primary runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California will soon have what experts call the nation's most far-reaching law to give consumers more control over their personal data under a bill the governor signed Thursday.

The law will compel companies to tell customers upon request what personal data they've collected, why it was collected and what categories of third parties have received it.

The new law will take effect Jan. 1, 2020, and lawmakers say they will likely make alterations to improve the policy before then.

Consumers will also be able to ask companies to delete their information and refrain from selling it.

It's similar to data privacy regulation in the European Union, which also aims to give consumers control over use of their data.

The California bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will apply only to California consumers. However, internet users in other states will likely see changes, said Cynthia Larose, a cybersecurity expert at the law firm Mintz Levin.

"It's going to be impractical for companies to maintain two separate sets of privacy protections - one for California and one for everyone else," she said.

The move by California came after large breaches in recent years at companies including Target and Equifax. Facebook also has faced intense scrutiny amid revelations that Republican-linked consulting firm Cambridge Analytica collected data from millions of Facebook users without their knowledge.

The bill by Assemblyman Ed Chau, an Arcadia Democrat, gives companies the ability to offer discounts to customers who allow their data to be sold and charge those who opt out a reasonable amount based on how much the company makes selling the information.

It also bars companies from selling data from children younger than 16 without consent.

"We in California are taking a leadership position with this bill," said Sen. Bob Hertzberg, a Van Nuys Democrat who co-authored the bill. "I think this will serve as an inspiration across the country."

Brown signed the measure just hours after lawmakers passed it with no dissenting votes in a last-minute scramble to convince San Francisco real estate developer Alastair Mactaggart to remove a similar initiative from consideration for the November ballot ahead of a Thursday deadline.

Mactaggart spent $3 million on the related initiative but withdrew it shortly after the law was signed.

Voter-enacted initiatives are much harder to alter than laws passed through the legislative process.

Given the significance and complexity of the issue, supporters and even many opponents said they wanted legislators to pass the bill instead of allowing the initiative to move forward so lawmakers can more easily change it in the future.

Lawmakers suggested the bill will need amendments.

Republican Assemblyman Jay Obernolte of Hesperia said he thinks the parts of the bill allowing people to sue companies over data breaches are too broad.

Although the bill is aimed at regulating internet and tech companies, some opponents say it could have unintended consequences on other industries.

A lobbyist for the newspaper industry, for example, said he worried the bill could harm news reporting by allowing subjects of negative investigative stories to prevent publication. Lawmakers said that's not the bill's intent.

TechNet, a technology lobbying group, urged lawmakers to improve the law before it takes effect "so it provides meaningful privacy protections for Californians while also allowing all the benefits and opportunities consumers expect from U.S. technology to continue."

"Policymakers around the country looking at what California has done on this issue should understand that the California Legislature's work is far from finished and that this law remains a work in progress," the group said in a statement.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.