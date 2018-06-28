Man gets life for double slaying tied to pot smuggling

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A 36-year-old Oklahoma man who was convicted of taking part in a double slaying tied to a northern Colorado marijuana smuggling ring has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Greeley Tribune reports Samuel Pinney was sentenced Thursday, a day after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2015 deaths of 23-year-old Joshua Foster and 22-year-old Zachary Moore. All three are from Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Pinney was one of five people arrested during an investigation that concluded the group, along with Moore and Foster, ran a marijuana smuggling ring between Colorado and Oklahoma.

Investigators say Moore and Foster appear to have tried to branch out on their own, using Pinney's marijuana connections but cutting him out of the deal.

The two victims were found dead in a burning truck in the town of Pierce.

