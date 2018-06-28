4 Dead, 1 In Custody After Shooting At Newspaper Building In Maryland

Authorities are responding to an active shooter in Maryland, CBS Baltimore reports. The shooting happened at the Capital Gazette building in Anne Arundel County, reports the Baltimore Sun, citing reports from Gazette staff.

CBS News reported four people were dead and one person was in custody as a result of the shooting.

NEW: Four people dead in shooting at Capital-Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland, two sources tell @CBSNews. https://t.co/eWjaC4dGlq pic.twitter.com/ODRytMmCWU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2018

The Capital Gazette is a local newspaper that is owned by The Baltimore Sun.

Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, tweeted that he was in the building when the shooting happened. Davis said via Twitter the gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

An aerial view shows a massive police presence and people being led out of a building with their hands raised. Medevac helicopters could also be seen responding.

One patient is being treated at the University of Maryland Medical Center, a spokesperson confirmed. The seriousness of the patient's injuries wasn't immediately available. Two other local hospitals said they had not received patients.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Marc Limansky said officers were searching the building where the shooting was reported. He said the situation is "active and ongoing."

Lt. Ryan Frashure, another spokesman for Anne Arundel County police, said on WJLA that officers are "doing everything to get people out safe." He said they must look for other dangers, such as bombs and other shooters.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued a statement saying he was "absolutely devastated" at the tragedy. White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and "our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected." Officials said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Capital Gazette Communications' staff includes three people on the executive staff as well as seven editors, according to CapitalGazette.com. Eight staff writers cover topics including courts, entertainment and education.

This is a developing story.