Former ICE chief lawyer in Seattle gets 4 years for ID theft

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Less than a day after five of their colleagues were killed in the newsroom, staffers of The Capital Gazette put out Friday's edition of the Annapolis newspaper, just as it had been published since 1727.

Gunman with smoke grenades kills four journalists and a staffer in attack on newspaper office in Maryland's capital.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Police secure the scene of a shooting at an office building housing The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Four journalists and a sales assistant have been killed in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. From left, John McNamara, Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - A former chief counsel for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Seattle was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison for stealing the identities of people facing deportation and using them to run up bills totaling $190,000.

Raphael Sanchez, 44, resigned when he was charged in the four-year scheme in February. He had overseen deportation proceedings in Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington since 2011 as the agency's top lawyer in the region.

"Sanchez was entrusted with significant authority to represent the United States in crucial immigration proceedings that deeply shaped the lives of many," attorneys Luke Cass and Jessica Harvey, of the Justice Department's public integrity section, wrote in a sentencing memo to the court. "Sanchez abandoned the principles he swore to uphold and used his authority merely as a vehicle for personal profit."

As part of a deal in which Sanchez pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, prosecutors and Sanchez's attorney, Cassandra Stamm, agreed to recommend a four-year prison term.

U.S. District Judge Robert S. Lasnik accepted that recommendation, noting the "shocking exploitation" Sanchez committed and the speed with which he accepted responsibility, volunteering to begin serving his time even before he was sentenced.

Stamm blamed the crimes on her client's self-destructive tendencies, such as dangerously abusing sleeping pills, which she suggested stem from his "horrific history of childhood trauma" that included being brought up by a violent, alcoholic father.

He "made choices that sabotaged everything good in his life," she said, and stole money he didn't really need to buy things he didn't really want.

Tracy Short, ICE's principal legal adviser, said in a written statement that the agency's employees are held to the highest standards of professional conduct.

"Individuals who violate the public's trust will face consequences for their actions, as Mr. Sanchez did in this case," Short said. "Corruption will not be tolerated."

In an interview with court officials prior to his sentencing, Sanchez, who was due to make $162,000 this year, said he struggled with money troubles, depression, fatigue and a failed relationship before launching into his scheme.

"It became a perfect storm that did not allow me to see the hurtfulness and wrongfulness of my actions," he said. "I pretended I needed no one and thought material things would bring me happiness, even if temporarily. I created an intricate, beautiful, yet soul-less house of cards that suddenly came crashing down."

He apologized for his crimes in court Thursday and told the judge he's relieved to be in custody: "The stress is gone," he said.

Sanchez's scheme ran from late 2013 to late last year. He took personal information about at least seven people who had been or could be deported from immigration files and then forged identification documents, such as Social Security cards and driver's licenses, in their names. Sometimes, he used a picture of a murder victim that had appeared in a newspaper as an identification photo.

He used the forged IDs to obtain lines of credit and credit-monitoring services to determine which of his victims had the best credit. He also listed three victims as dependents on his income tax returns.

The victims' status as deportable - or in some cases having already left the country - made it less likely they'd discover and report the fraud, prosecutors said.

Before moving to Seattle, Sanchez worked with an ICE unit tasked with tracking down human rights violators and war criminals, Stamm said.

He was involved in the 2010 deportation of Juan Miguel Mendez, who was wanted for torture, disappearances and killings from 1976 to 1979 during Argentina's "dirty war."

Sanchez is the second lawyer in ICE's Seattle office to run into legal trouble in recent years. Jonathan Love pleaded guilty in 2016 to a charge that he forged documents in an effort to deprive an immigrant of the legal permanent resident status to which he was entitled.

___

Follow Gene Johnson at https://twitter.com/GeneAPseattle

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.