Federal officers move to reopen immigration office in Oregon

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A federal judge has temporarily blocked a new Indiana law's requirement that medical providers who treat women for complications arising from abortions report detailed patient information to the state.

Police say the man arrested for stealing nearly $160,000 worth of diamonds from a Chicago jewelry store used a slight of hand to pull off a theft that wasn't discovered for days.

Federal law enforcement officers in Portland, Oregon, have moved to reopen an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building that has been closed for more than a week because of a protest.

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Immigrants who have fought for years to change the U.S. immigration system are getting newfound support from activists, moms and first-time protesters outraged by President Donald Trump's family separations.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, Caely Barrett, who is part of a small group of stay-at-home mothers working to organize an immigration rally, works on her laptop next to her 18-month-old son in Portland, Ore. The small gro...

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Federal law enforcement officers arrested at least eight protesters Thursday while trying to reopen a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland that has been closed because of a round-the-clock demonstration.

Officers moved in at sunrise and were able to unblock the entrance to the facility that has been shut down for more than a week, said Rob Sperling, spokesman for Federal Protective Service, which is responsible for protecting federal buildings.

The names of those arrested and the charges they face were not immediately available.

Sperling said the goal was not to end the protest, but to make the building accessible to employees who are likely to return to work next week. Officers were holding a boundary line between federal and private property, and they would maintain a round-the-clock security presence "for some time," he said.

Ben Dorfman, a protester who has been sleeping at the camp, told Oregon Public Broadcasting he was awakened at 5:30 a.m. by someone alerting him of law enforcement activity.

"I think their priority right now is to get us off the ICE property so that the ICE building can continue to function, get people going in and out," Dorfman said. "I don't think they're going to try and tear this whole thing down."

The activists rallying under the moniker Occupy ICE PDX - PDX is Portland's airport code - want to abolish ICE and end the Trump administration's zero-tolerance immigration policy.

The occupation began June 17. It quickly grew in size, and the building was closed for safety reasons three days later. Officers entered the building Monday to secure equipment and information, and they warned protesters to stop blocking entrances or risk arrest.

