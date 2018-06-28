US trafficking report highlights vulnerability of children

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

A family member says a girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death has died after surgery.

A family member says a girl at the center of the medical and religious debate over brain death has died after surgery.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a recent photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. New Jersey officials say McMath, the girl at the ce...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, file). FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2015 file photo, a recent photo of Jahi McMath is shown on a video screen next to her uncle Timothy Whisenton at a news conference in San Francisco. New Jersey officials say McMath, the girl at the ce...

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

Regulators appear ready to approve Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, but route remains unclear.

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

(AP Photo/Steve Karnowski). A protester from the Line 3 Resistance Project hangs from a metal tripod set up to block traffic on a street outside a downtown St. Paul, Minn., building on Thursday, June 28, 2018, where Minnesota regulators were to meet to...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

The United States warns that children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked.

By SUSANNAH GEORGE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Children removed from their families and placed in institutional care are at greater risk of being trafficked, the U.S. warned Thursday in an annual report.

The State Department report, which ranks governments in their efforts to combat slavery and the flesh trade, left the Trump administration open to accusations of hypocrisy as the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy has separated more than 2,000 migrant children from their parents on the country's southern border.

The Trafficking in Persons report was unveiled in a ceremony at the State Department by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump.

"Our commitment to fighting (human trafficking) and ending this together is incredibly strong," Pompeo said. "The world should know that we will not stop before we know human trafficking is a thing of the past."

Ivanka Trump attended the ceremony and handed out awards to individuals recognized for helping fight human trafficking, but did not make any public remarks.

Among the countries demoted to "tier 3," the lowest rank, was Myanmar, also known as Burma. The report cited its military operations in Rakhine state that forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims to flee to Bangladesh. Other countries with "Tier 3" status include China, North Korea and Iran.

Countries on tier 3 can be penalized with sanctions, including the withholding of non-humanitarian aid and assistance that could affect agreements with the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The president retains the authority to waive the sanctions in U.S. national interests or if the penalties could adversely affect vulnerable populations. Countries given the worst designation have often been granted such waivers.

The United States is listed on tier 1, among countries most effectively combating human trafficking.

In a lengthy section on the detrimental effects of institutionalizing children, the report stated that "removal of a child from the family should only be considered as a temporary, last resort."

Children held in "government-run facilities, can be easy targets for traffickers" due to the "physical and psychological effects of staying in residential institutions, combined with societal isolation and often subpar regulatory oversight by governments," the report stated.

The Trump administration recently scaled back the "zero-tolerance" policy that separated more than 2,300 migrant families. After global uproar over the policy, President Donald Trump issued an order temporarily halting the practice of splitting families at the border and prosecuting parents and guardians, but administration officials say the policy remains intact.

When asked to explain the disconnect between U.S. policy and the trafficking report, a senior State Department official said the report released Thursday covers events from April 1, 2017, through the end of March 2018. The administration began enforcing the zero tolerance policy in May of this year. The official added that the report outlines ways in which all countries, including those like the U.S. that are listed in the top tier, can improve.

Human rights activists said the administration should take its own advice.

"The State Department deserves credit for its comprehensive and eloquent exposition on the horrors of institutionalization of children," said John Sifton, an advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. "We strongly urge White House and Department of Homeland Security officials to read that section in the context of their procedures for processing asylum seekers and other persons seeking entry into the United States," he added.

Myanmar was also included on a list of countries identified as recruiting and using child soldiers by government forces or armed groups aligned with the government. Iran and Iraq were also added to the list this year, potentially subjecting their government to restrictions on security assistance and commercial licensing of military equipment.

Thailand, which has faced global scrutiny for the use of slave labor on fishing vessels, was promoted from a watch list to tier 2. The report cited its convictions of traffickers and complicit officials, including 11 involved in the trafficking of Rohingya migrants.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.