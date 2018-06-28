Trailer Full Of Chocolate Goes Up In Flames In Iowa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trailer Full Of Chocolate Goes Up In Flames In Iowa

By Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa -

That's one way to burn calories.

Des Moines television station KCCI reports that a semitrailer carrying chocolate from Hershey, Pennsylvania, caught fire on Wednesday along Interstate 80 near Dexter in west-central Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol says the truck was headed westbound and had problems with its brakes, which eventually catching fire.

The driver pulled off on the interstate onto a grassy area. The driver was able to unhook the cab from the trailer before the trailer when up in flames.

There were no injuries. But the trailer -- and all of its chocolate -- were destroyed.

