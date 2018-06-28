The Latest: Protesters told to remove detention center tents - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Protesters told to remove detention center tents

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, flips through her phone at photographs of her and her son Diogo as s...
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. The migrants are some of the 32 parents separated from their children that are staying at the home as they wa... (AP Photo/Matt York). Ruben Garcia, director of the Annunciation House, speaks with migrant parents Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. The migrants are some of the 32 parents separated from their children that are staying at the home as they wa...
(AP Photo/Matt York). Migrant parents talk at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump admi... (AP Photo/Matt York). Migrant parents talk at the Annunciation House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Thirty-two parents separated from their children are staying at the home as they wait to be reunited with their children. If the Trump admi...
(Courtesy of Luana Mazon via AP). In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by paralegal Luana Mazon, Lidia Karine Souza, 27, hugs her 9-year-old son Diogo De Olivera Filho as Souza visited her son for the first time since they were separated at th... (Courtesy of Luana Mazon via AP). In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 photo provided by paralegal Luana Mazon, Lidia Karine Souza, 27, hugs her 9-year-old son Diogo De Olivera Filho as Souza visited her son for the first time since they were separated at th...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

    Worried Guatemalan mom waits in US for a daughter taken away

    Sunday, July 1 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-07-01 05:02:40 GMT
    A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were...More >>
    A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.More >>

  • Shooting suspect had bitter history with Maryland newspaper

    Shooting suspect had bitter history with Maryland newspaper

    Sunday, July 1 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-07-01 05:02:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman). Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked jo...(AP Photo/Michael Kunzelman). Police block off the area around the home of a suspect who opened fire on a newspaper office in Maryland's capital earlier, in Laurel, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A man armed with smoke grenades and a shotgun attacked jo...
    A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office had a long, acrimonious history with the paper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.More >>
    A man who police say opened fire at a Maryland newspaper office had a long, acrimonious history with the paper, including a lawsuit and years of harassment of its journalists on Twitter.More >>

  • Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson

    Paris Jackson posts tribute to grandpa Joe Jackson

    Sunday, July 1 2018 1:01 AM EDT2018-07-01 05:01:29 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP). FILE - In this March 6, 2018 file photo, Paris Jackson arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Gringo" at Regal L.A. Live. Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at t...
    Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>
    Paris Jackson has posted an online tribute to her grandfather, Joe Jackson, who died at the age of 89.More >>
    •   

CHICAGO (AP) - The Latest on immigrant parents and children separated at the U.S. border (all times local):

(all times local):

8:40 a.m.

Washington state authorities have ordered protesters to dismantle their tent structures outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, where detainees from the southern border crisis are being held.

The Tacoma News Tribune reports that Tacoma police issued the 24-hour notice requiring the protesters to dismantle any structures they erected that are in violation of Tacoma Municipal Code, including tents, canopies, gazebos, sunshades, tarps and temporary restroom facilities.

Since Saturday, people have gathered to protest the federal government for detaining migrants - separating them from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border - while the adults await immigration processing.

On Tuesday, there were 160 protesters, including 10 people were arrested in a confrontation with Tacoma police officers.

A spokesman for the protesters says they won't move and called the order a scare tactic.

___

1 a.m.

Lawyers for a Brazilian immigrant plan to go forward with an emergency hearing in federal court in Chicago to get the woman's 9-year-old son back.

Lidia Karine Souza has been separated from her son since they illegally crossed into the U.S. from Mexico in late May. The hearing is set for Thursday.

She says she has filled out 40 pages of documents but that officials are setting more requirements, telling her the rules have changed.

She searched for weeks to find Diogo after the two were separated at the border in late May. She was released June 9 from a Texas facility.

Souza's attorneys on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to demand her son be immediately released.

He has spent four weeks at a government-contracted shelter in Chicago, much of it alone in a room, quarantined with chicken pox.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.