Metro Man Paralyzed After Armed Robbery Seeks Help For Treatment

A young Oklahoma man has finally found hope after a shooting left him handicapped last year.

Last May, 22-year-old Khristian Parker was held up at gunpoint at a metro Wal-Mart. Parker said as he made his way out of the store, a group of guys blocked his car from leaving the parking lot and demanded cash.

When Parker said he didn't have any money, the thieves pulled a gun on him. Parker said he tried to roll the window up when the shooter stepped back and pulled the trigger. Parker was left with a bullet lodged in his spine causing him to lose all feeling in his legs.

The 22-year-old thought he would never walk again until his application for a promising spinal cord treatment was approved by the Stem Cell Institute in Panama City.

Khristian's sister set up a GoFundMe account for assistance with the treatment.