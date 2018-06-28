Metro Man Paralyzed After Armed Robbery Seeks Help For Treatment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Metro Man Paralyzed After Armed Robbery Seeks Help For Treatment

A young Oklahoma man has finally found hope after a shooting left him handicapped last year. 

Last May, 22-year-old Khristian Parker was held up at gunpoint at a metro Wal-Mart. Parker said as he made his way out of the store, a group of guys blocked his car from leaving the parking lot and demanded cash. 

When Parker said he didn't have any money, the thieves pulled a gun on him. Parker said he tried to roll the window up when the shooter stepped back and pulled the trigger. Parker was left with a bullet lodged in his spine causing him to lose all feeling in his legs. 

The 22-year-old thought he would never walk again until his application for a promising spinal cord treatment was approved by the Stem Cell Institute in Panama City. 

Khristian's sister set up a GoFundMe account for assistance with the treatment. 

