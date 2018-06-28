1 Dead In Logan Co. Wreck

One person is dead after a wreck early Thursday morning in Logan County, troopers said.

The wreck was reported about 5:30 a.m. on State Highway 74 about four miles south of Crescent.

The wreck involved a car and a commercial truck. The driver of the car died at the scene. The driver of the commercial truck is reportedly in fair condition, troopers said.

OHP has not released full details about the wreck.